Sterlite Technologies secures deals worth USD 100 mn in MEA region

Sterlite Technologies (STL) announced major new deals and extensions to current engagement with leading telcos in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA). The deals worth more than $100 million take STL's order book to a record high of ~Rs 11,300 crore and exhibit the company's unwavering focus on building future ready digital networks in the region.
Since mid-2020, Tier 1 MEA telcos are investing heavily in building digital networks. STL has been expanding its presence in the region with their fully 5G ready Opticonn and Software Solutions. STL's unique end-to-end solutions enables customers to build 5G hyperscale networks at a fast pace with lower long-term Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
These multi-year, multi-million dollar deals range from optical connectivity solutions to network solutions.
One large scale deal is with a leading Telco in the UAE to advance its 5G, 4G and FTTx network infrastructure through STL's Opticonn Solutions, including onshore logistics and warehousing. Another multi-million dollar digital transformation partnership has been formed with the leading telecommunications group in North Africa. This Telco will deploy STL's digital billing solutions to 7 million subscribers across the region. With these deals across the Middle East and Africa, STL has built an Order Book of over $100 million in the region.
