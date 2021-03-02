PVR opens three screen multiplex in Kanpur

PVR announced the opening of three new screens in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, upgrading the city's iconic Deep Cinemas into a PVR property.

The new PVR Deep Cinemas will be the first theatre in the city to be installed with RGB Laser BARCO 2K Projector for razor-sharp visuals on screen. This is the brand's third new property launch post the reopening of cinemas after COVID19 lockdown.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with of 838 screens at 176 properties in 71 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)