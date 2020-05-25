Stock exchanges shut today on account of Ramzan Id

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are closed today, 25 May 2020 on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

Stock, forex, commodity and currency markets are shut today for Ramzan Id.

Domestic stocks drifted lower in the week ended Friday, 22 May 2020 amid high volatility. Rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and icreasing number of Coronavirus cases worldwide impacted sentiment. The RBI's surprise rate cut and other steps to prop up the coronavirus-hit economy failed to enthuse investors.

In the week ended on Friday, 22 May 2020, the Sensex dropped 425.14 points or 1.37% to settle at 30,672.59. The Nifty 50 index slipped 97.60 points or 1.07% to settle at 9,039.25.

