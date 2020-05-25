Thyrocare Tech reports Q4 net loss of Rs 1.60 cr

On a consolidated basis, Thyrocare Technologies reported net loss of Rs 1.6 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.33 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated net sales declined 3.93% to Rs 101.44 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 40.1% to Rs 17.56 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 29.32 crore in Q4 March 2019. Tax expenses stood at 9.71 crore in Q4 March 2020, declining 25% from Rs 12.93 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies rose 1.09% to Rs 528.35 on Friday. The stock has declined 13.64% in last three months as compared to a 25.5% drop in benchmark BSE Sensex.

Thyrocare Technologies is a chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories.

