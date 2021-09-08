Stocks may open on a firm note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 45 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday trade, as data showed Japan's economy grew faster than previous estimates.

Japan's economy grew faster than the initially estimated in the April-June quarter. Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data by the Cabinet Office released on Wednesday showed the economy grew an annualised 1.9% in April-June, from an initial estimate of a 1.3% expansion.

In US, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, on concern that the delta coronavirus variant is slowing the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the benchmarks indices snapped their three-day rising streak and ended almost flat after a volatile session on Tuesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 17.43 points or 0.03% to 58,279.48. The Nifty 50 index lost 15.70 points or 0.09% to 17,362.10.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 145.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 136.57 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 September, provisional data showed.

