Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.33%

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.33% at 421 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 5.89%, Sobha Ltd slipped 5.77% and Oberoi Realty Ltd shed 3.20%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 93.00% over last one year compared to the 52.90% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.31% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.25% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.09% to close at 17362.1 while the SENSEX has declined 0.03% to close at 58279.48 today.

