Stocks may open on soft note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 51 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for December.

Wall Street's main indices closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 with the biggest drags from Tesla and Apple, while investors worried about the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path as they awaited minutes from its December meeting.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the equity benchmarks ended with decent gains on Tuesday. Positive global cues supported buying in domestic shares. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 126.41 points or 0.21% to 61,294.20. The Nifty 50 index added 35.10 points or 0.19% to 18,232.55.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 628.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 350.57 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 January, provisional data showed.

