SGX Nifty hints at lower opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 32 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower to commence the first trading week for the year.

Singapore's economy saw full-year growth of 3.8% for 2022, according to data released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday. The economy grew 2.2% in the fourth quarter compared with a year ago, the slowest pace since mid-2021.

US stocks were shut on Monday on account of New Year holiday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the key equity indices ended with modest gains on first trading day of 2023. Strong domestic economic data boosted sentiment. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 327.05 points or 0.54% to 61,167.79. The Nifty 50 index added 92.15 points or 0.51% to 18,197.45.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 212.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 743.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 January 2023, provisional data showed.

