Stocks may open with small gains; F&O expiry eyed

Trading could be volatile today as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month May series to June series. The May 2021 F&O contracts expire today, 27 May 2021.

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 16 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mostly lower on Thursday as investors reacted to the release of Chinese industrial profits data for April.

Earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April. Profits at China's industrial firms rose 57% year-on-year in April to 768.63 billion yuan ($120.22 billion), down from year-on-year growth of 92.3% in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

US stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation. Shares of companies linked to a recovering economy gained.

The optimism on the economy comes as U.S. average daily Covid cases fall below 25,000 and as nearly half the U.S. population has received at least one vaccination dose.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic indices settled with modest gains on Wednesday. Encouraging Q4 earnings and positive cues from other Asian stock markets boosted investors sentiment. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 379.99 points or 0.75% to 51,017.52. The Nifty 50 index gained 93 points or 0.61% at 15,301.45.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 241.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 438.59 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 May, provisional data showed.

