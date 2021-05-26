Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.84%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.84% at 335.45 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 8.75%, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 4.40% and DLF Ltd rose 4.37%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 103.00% over last one year compared to the 69.47% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.87% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.61% to close at 15301.45 while the SENSEX added 0.75% to close at 51017.52 today.

