Barometers off day's high

The benchmark indices trimmed gains in afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 357.33 points or 0.71% at 50,994.86. The Nifty 50 index gained 87.35 points or 0.57% at 15,295.80. Encouraging Q4 earnings and positive global cues boosted investors sentiment.

Infosys (up 1.88%), HDFC (up 0.93%) and TCS (up 1.01%) supported the indices.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.78%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,946 shares rose and 1,070 shares fell. A total of 125 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 959.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 563.59 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 May 2021, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 16,78,49,492 with 34,85,810 deaths. India reported 24,95,591 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,11,388 deaths while 2,43,50,816 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India reported 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases and 4,157 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has conducted 22.17 lakh tests on Monday, the highest number of tests conducted in a single day.

Economy:

On Monday, 24 May 2021, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said that Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in India grew 19% to $59.64 billion during 2020-21 on account of measures taken by the government on the fronts of policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business. The total FDI, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 10% to the "highest ever" of $81.72 billion during 2020-21 as against $74.39 billion in 2019-20.

On Tuesday, 25 May 2021, the State Bank of India (SBI) in its "Ecowrap" report stated that India's GDP may have contracted less than earlier estimated in FY21. While the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in February 2021 estimated that the country has contracted by 8% in FY21, SBI now projects the Indian economy actually may have shrank by 7.3%.

SBI report said: "Based on quarterly GDP numbers in FY21 and full year FY21 GDP estimates, Q4 GDP was projected to reveal a contraction of 1.1%. Based on SBI Nowcasting model the forecasted GDP growth for Q4 would be around 1.3% (with downward bias). We now expect GDP decline for the full year to be around -7.3% (our earlier prediction: -7.4%)."

Cyclone Yaas Update:

Super Cyclone Yaas, which has been categorised as the "very severe cyclonic storm", hit the Odisha coast today morning, 26 May 2021. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the landfall process began sometime around 9 AM and hit the Dhamra port in Bhadrak district, Odisha. Over 10 lakh people have been relocated to storm shelters in Odisha and West Bengal. While other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar islands have also put a contingency plan in action, it is Odisha that is likely to be at the centre of the devastating storm. In terms of severity, it may be slightly lower than Cyclone Tauktae, but the IMD has warned that it will take at least another 24 hours before Cyclone Yaas degenerates.

Gainers & Losers:

Bajaj Finserv (up 2.81%), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) (up 2.22%), Grasim Industries (up 2.16%), UPL (up 2.01%) and Infosys (up 1.93%) were major gainers in Nifty 50 index.

JSW Steel (down 3.20%), Tata Steel (down 2.80%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.48%), PowerGrid Corporation of India (down 2.15%) and Coal India (down 1.09%) were major losers in Nifty 50 index.

Nifty Result Today:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) (up 0.09%) will announce its quarterly result today.

Earnings Impact:

AstraZeneca Pharma India rose 0.49%. The pharmaceutical company's net profit surged 184.95% to Rs 27.27 crore on 7.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 210.25 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020. Profit before tax soared 175.67% to Rs 36.83 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 13.36 crore in Q4 FY20.

Gati advanced 3.71%. On a consolidated basis, Gati reported net loss of Rs 173.40 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than net loss of Rs 70.60 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales rose 9.8% to Rs 406.64 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 370.09 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 183.78 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than pre-tax loss of Rs 39.48 crore in Q4 FY20.

Ramco Systems gained 0.38%. On a consolidated basis, Ramco Systems' net profit tanked 58.90% to Rs 7.45 crore on 12.55% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 149.86 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020. Profit before tax dropped 59.03% to Rs 14.78 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 36.08 crore in Q3 FY20. In FY21, order booking crosses $100 million, records 21% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth. The company said it generated sufficient cashflow to repay the entire borrowings and become debt free.

Stove Kraft declined 2.60%. The kitchen utensil manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 19.20 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 10.40 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenues increased by 53% Y-o-Y to Rs 235.40 crore during the quarter. The company reported EBITDA of Rs 25.20 crore in the fourth quarter. It had reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin was at 10.7% as on 31 March 2021.

The kitchen appliances maker reported a standalone net profit of Rs 81.2 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 compared with a net profit of Rs 2.8 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Revenues increased 28% to Rs 859 crore in FY21 over FY20. The company's debt was Rs 15 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 338 crore as on 31 March 2020. Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) was at 31.9% while Return on Equity (RoE) was at 26.8% as on 31 March 2021.

Global Markets:

Shares in Europe and Asia advanced on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 with multiple markets in Southeast Asia closed for a holiday. In Southeast Asia, markets in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand are closed for a holiday on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday following a rally in the prior session as investors continue to try and assess the route of inflation.

Investors are awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles on Wednesday as some concerns surrounding inflation and potential tapering continue to linger.

