Stocks may tumble at opening bell

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could drop 155.50 points at the opening bell, tracking weak global cues.
Global markets:
Asian stocks were trading lower on Thursday as investors kept an eye on high inflation and tightening monetary policies. Adding to the uncertainty for investors are the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China that threaten to hurt the global economy.
US stocks dropped overnight following the release of the U. S. consumer inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tanked 3.18% while the broader S&P 500 shed 1.65%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.02%.
The U.
S. consumer-price index increased 8.3% in April from the same month a year ago, data released Wednesday showed, decelerating from an 8.5% annual rate in March.
Domestic markets:
The domestic equity benchmarks declined for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. The barometer index, S&P BSE Sensex fell 276.46 points or 0.51% at 54,088.39. The Nifty 50 index lost 72.95 points or 0.45% at 16,167.10. The 50-unit index has corrected 3.09% in four consecutive sessions. The broader market witnessed a major selloff with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index correcting 2.91%.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,609.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,181.20 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 May 2022, provisional data showed.
