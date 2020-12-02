Stocks to watch: Smartlink Holdings, Xtglobal Infotech, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Godrej Inds

Smartlink Holdings: The company's board will consider a share buyback on 4 December 2020.

Xtglobal Infotech: The company's board will meet on 8 December 2020 to consider a potential acquisition of a US-based corporation and to decide the modalities for such acquisition.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The drug major and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India after receiving the necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, India. This will be a multicenter and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.

Godrej Industries: ICRA has assigned 'ICRA A1+' rating to the company's issue of commercial paper programme of upto Rs 1,500 crore.

KDDL: The company has acquired 50,000 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 250 per share from the existing shareholder of Ethos. Post the above acquisition, consolidated shareholding of KDDL (directly and indirectly through its subsidiary, Mahen Distribution) in Ethos has increased from 74.80% to 75.08%.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major sold 591,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020, up 14.4% over 516,775 units sold in November 2019.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield total sales rose 6% to 63,782 units in November 2020 over November 2019.

Tata Motors: The company's sales in the domestic and international market for November 2020 stood at 49,650 vehicles, up 20.73% compared with 41,124 units during November 2019.

Coal India: On a provisional basis, the company's coal production jumped 3.3% to 51.7 million tonnes (MT) in November 2020 from 50 million tonnes (MT) in November 2019. Coal offtake in November 2020 stood at 51.3 million tonnes (MT), recording a 8% growth from 47.5 million tonnes (MT) in November 2019.

