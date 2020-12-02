Stocks to watch: Smartlink Holdings, Xtglobal Infotech, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Godrej Inds

Smartlink Holdings: The company's board will consider a share buyback on 4 December 2020.
Xtglobal Infotech: The company's board will meet on 8 December 2020 to consider a potential acquisition of a US-based corporation and to decide the modalities for such acquisition.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The drug major and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India after receiving the necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, India. This will be a multicenter and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.
Godrej Industries: ICRA has assigned 'ICRA A1+' rating to the company's issue of commercial paper programme of upto Rs 1,500 crore.
KDDL: The company has acquired 50,000 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 250 per share from the existing shareholder of Ethos. Post the above acquisition, consolidated shareholding of KDDL (directly and indirectly through its subsidiary, Mahen Distribution) in Ethos has increased from 74.80% to 75.08%.
Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major sold 591,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020, up 14.4% over 516,775 units sold in November 2019.
Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield total sales rose 6% to 63,782 units in November 2020 over November 2019.
Tata Motors: The company's sales in the domestic and international market for November 2020 stood at 49,650 vehicles, up 20.73% compared with 41,124 units during November 2019.
Coal India: On a provisional basis, the company's coal production jumped 3.3% to 51.7 million tonnes (MT) in November 2020 from 50 million tonnes (MT) in November 2019. Coal offtake in November 2020 stood at 51.3 million tonnes (MT), recording a 8% growth from 47.5 million tonnes (MT) in November 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU