Stovec Industries update on contract manufacturing agreement with Atul Sugar Screens

Stovec Industries and Atul Sugar Screens (Atul) has agreed to the closure of Contract Manufacturing Agreement (CMA), accordingly, closing date of CMA would be 31 July 2022, or such later date as may be determined by Atul, which shall be no later than 30 September 2022.

Until its termination as aforesaid, Company will continue to make production of sugar sieves for Atul.

