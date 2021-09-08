South Indian Bank launches SIB - OneCard Credit Card

-
South Indian Bank has launched the SIB - OneCard Credit Card.
A premium metal card, the SIB - OneCard has a unique app-based onboarding process, which is in line with the Bank's vision of digital transformation. The internationally valid credit card on the Visa Signature platform can be fully controlled through the powerful OneCard App.
