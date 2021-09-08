Lloyds Metals & Energy allots 3.20 lakh equity share to ESOP Trust

Lloyds Metals & Energy has allotted 3,20,000 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each/- to Lloyds Employees Welfare Trust (ESOP Trust) at Rs. 4/- per share which includes Rs. 3/- per share as premium under the Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited Employee Stock Option Plan-2017.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company will accordingly increase from Rs. 36,83,99,220 (36,83,99,220 equity shares of Re. 1/- each) to Rs. 36,87,19,220 (36,87,19,220 equity shares of Re. 1/- each).

