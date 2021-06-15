Intellect launches a cloud-native credit platform - iKredit360

Exclusively designed for European financial institutions

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of iKredit360, a revolutionary credit platform exclusively designed for European financial institutions.

With a composable and cloud-native platform, it has the ability to converge financial offerings such as credit products, cards, payments and banking services to create integrated user journeys across the financial ecosystem. Ecommerce players, financial institutions and NBFIs in Europe can leverage this platform to curate credit experiences for their consumer and commercial segments.

The world of credit and payments is undoubtedly one of the most disrupted domains in the financial world. Boundaries of ecosystems are getting blurred while possibilities are being redefined, whether it is for a bank or a non-banking financial institution or an ecommerce player or even a Fintech. This has led to reimagining customer experiences, with an imperative objective to be the primary engagement point of target customers.

