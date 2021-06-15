Avenue receives USFDA's Complete Response Letter for IV tramadol

-
ALSO READ
Cipla secures USFDA nod on Sumatriptan nasal spray
Natco's partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets
Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets
Cipla receives USFDA approval for Sumatriptan Nasal Spray
Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsules
-
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Avenue) (a step-down associate company of Cipla), a company focused on the development of intravenous (IV) tramadol for the U. S. market, today announced that it has received a second Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.
S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for IV tramadol.
The CRL stated that the delayed and unpredictable onset of analgesia with IV tramadol does not support its benefit as a monotherapy to treat patients in acute pain, and there is insufficient information to support that IV tramadol in combination with other analgesics is safe and effective for the intended patient population. The FDA did not identify any Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues in this CRL.
Avenue disagrees with the FDA's interpretation of the data in the NDA and intends to continue to pursue regulatory approval for IV tramadol.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU