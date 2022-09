Strides Pharma Science allots 1.50 lakh equity shares

On conversion of warrants

Strides Pharma Science has allotted 1,50,830 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to M/s. Karuna Business Solutions LLP (Warrant Holder) upon conversion of equivalent number of warrants to equity shares.

Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 89,98,85,440/- consisting of 8,99,88,544 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 90,13,93,740 consisting of 9,01,39,374 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

