Strong market breadth

Key benchmark indices bounced back from early lows in morning trade. At 10:39 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 50.91 points or 0.14% at 36,114.72. The index was up 23 points or 0.21% at 10,886.50.

Broader market outperformed the main stock indices. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 1.05%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.66%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1636 shares rose and 465 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.

were in demand. (up 5.51%), (up 4.57%), (up 3.72%), (up 2.51%), NMDC (up 2.39%), (up 1.63%), (up 1.25%), (up 0.76%), (up 0.66%) and (up 0.59%), edged higher.

Most realty shares advanced. (up 9.45%), Unitech (up 4.51%), Real Estate (up 4.15%), (HDIL) (up 3.65%), Anant Raj (up 3.22%), Sobha (up 2.08%), (up 1.7%), (up 1.57%), (up 1.46%), (up 0.58%), (up 0.46%), (up 0.3%) and Omaxe (up 0.19%), edged higher. (down 0.42%), (down 0.48%) and (down 0.82%), edged lower.

Overseas, Asian stocks declined Tuesday following an overnight slip on Wall Street. cut its economic growth target and pledged measures to support the economy amid growing challenges from rising debt and a dispute over trade and technology with the cut its growth target for this year to 6-6.5%, from around 6.5% last year.

US stocks declined on Monday, as investors turned cautious after initially cheering reports that the US and were close to completing a landmark trade deal. Concerns that stocks are becoming too expensive on the back of a two-month rally from December lows also weighed on sentiment.

The said that construction spending fell by 0.6% in December.

