Subex joins O-RAN Alliance

To support the development and standardisation of Open RANSubex announced that it has become a member of the O-RAN Alliance to support the development and standardisation of Open RAN (radio access networks). With its expertise in advanced network analytics based on machine learning, Subex joins the alliance to help drive innovation in the radio access network domain - ultimately facilitating Open RAN that leverages embedded artificial intelligence (AI) to maximise network performance.
The O-RAN Alliance aims to transform the RAN industry towards an open, intelligent, virtualised, and fully interoperable mobile network ecosystem. The alliance is responsible for creating O-RAN standards and reference architectures to enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation. Today, O-RAN Alliance has become a world-wide community of mobile network operators, vendors, and research and academic institutions.
The O-RAN Alliance was founded in February 2018 by AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, and Orange, and has since become a global community of mobile network operators, vendors, and research and academic institutions operating in the RAN industry.
