Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company out-licences two ophthalmic products to Visiox

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Visiox Pharma LLC (Visiox) to grant exclusive worldwide rights (except for India and Greater China) for the development and commercialization of PDP-716 and SDN-037.

Under the terms of the license agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive an upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty on sales, in addition to 10% equity in Visiox.

PDP-716 is a novel, once daily, ophthalmic suspension of brimonidine tartrate 0.35%.

PDP-716 was developed using SPARC's proprietary TearAct™ technology.

SDN-037 is a novel, twice-a-day, clear, micellar formulation of difluprednate. SDN-037 is a difluprednate ophthalmic solution administered at lower dose (i.e. 0.04% w/v) with a reduced dosing frequency (twice-a-day) compared to the currently commercialized formulation of difluprednate.

