Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company out-licences two ophthalmic products to Visiox

-
ALSO READ
Cipla receives USFDA approval for ANDA for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution
Cipla receives USFDA approval for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution
Aurobindo Pharma slips on recalling products in US market
Glenmark Pharma gets approval for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution
JSW Steel update on restructuring of its US coal operations
-
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Visiox Pharma LLC (Visiox) to grant exclusive worldwide rights (except for India and Greater China) for the development and commercialization of PDP-716 and SDN-037.
Under the terms of the license agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive an upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty on sales, in addition to 10% equity in Visiox.
PDP-716 is a novel, once daily, ophthalmic suspension of brimonidine tartrate 0.35%.
PDP-716 was developed using SPARC's proprietary TearAct™ technology.
SDN-037 is a novel, twice-a-day, clear, micellar formulation of difluprednate. SDN-037 is a difluprednate ophthalmic solution administered at lower dose (i.e. 0.04% w/v) with a reduced dosing frequency (twice-a-day) compared to the currently commercialized formulation of difluprednate.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU