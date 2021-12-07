TA'ZIZ and Reliance to launch $2 bn chemicals project in UAE

Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC (TA'ZIZ) and Reliance Industries (RIL), have agreed to launch 'TA'ZIZ EDC & PVC', a world-scale chemical production partnership at the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais.
The new joint-venture will construct and operate a Chlor-Alkali, Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) production facility, with an investment of more than $2 billion.
Representing the first production of these chemicals in the UAE, the project will enable the substitution of imports and the creation of new local value chains, while also meeting growing demand for these chemicals globally. The TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ.
