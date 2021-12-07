Brightcom Group to acquire MediaMint

-
Brightcom Group has entered into a definitive agreement today to acquire 100% of Vuchi Media, operating under brand name of MediaMint.
MediaMint is an end-to-end digital consulting and digital operations provider specialising in Ad Operations, Campaign Management, Creative Services, Data Analytics, Platform Support, Dev Ops, and more.
MediaMint employs over 1300 employees, servicing reputed international clients such as Pinterest, New York Times, Netflix, Cox Automotive and Expedia, to name a few.
MediaMint's Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately Rs. 67 crore.
MediaMint's Revenue for the FY22 March ending is expected to be Rs. 187 crore. They have been growing revenue and margins at a CAGR of over 40% over the past 3 years.
