Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Vortioxetine Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Vortioxetine Tablets in the strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg (US RLD: Trintellix Tablets). Vortioxetine is used to treat depression.

It works by helping to restore the balance of a certain natural substance (serotonin) in the brain. Vortioxetine is an SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) and serotonin receptor modulator.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 322 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

