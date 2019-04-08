Sun Pharma launches ready-to-infuse INFUGEM in US market

announced that INFUGEM ( in sodium chloride injection), for intravenous use, is now commercially available in the U. S.

INFUGEM, the first product that comes in a premixed, ready-to-infuse formulation, was approved by the (FDA) in July 2018 in combination with other drugs for the treatment of breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancers, and as a single agent for the treatment of pancreatic

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)