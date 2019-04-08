JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market may open with small losses
Business Standard

Sun Pharma launches ready-to-infuse INFUGEM in US market

Capital Market 

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that INFUGEM (gemcitabine in sodium chloride injection), for intravenous use, is now commercially available in the U. S.

INFUGEM, the first chemotherapy product that comes in a premixed, ready-to-infuse formulation, was approved by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2018 in combination with other drugs for the treatment of breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancers, and as a single agent for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 09:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU