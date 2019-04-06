Edelweiss Financial Services gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

announced that has re-affirmed the credit rating of [ICRA]A1 + assigned to the Commercial Paper Programme of Rs. 6,350 crore and Short-term Non-convertible Debenture Programme of Rs. 100 crore of the Company.

Further, has re-affirmed the credit rating of [ICRA]AA to the Non-convertible Debentures Programme of Rs. 466 crore of the Company and, revised the outlook from stable to negative.

As of date, no debt is outstanding pursuant to this rating and, accordingly, the rating remains unutilised.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)