Precision Camshafts acquires balance 5% stake in subsidiary- MEMCO Engineering

Precision Camshafts has acquired remaining 5% Equity Shares in MEMCO Engineering, having registered office at F-5, Satpur MIDC, Nashik -422 005, Maharashtra.
Memco is engaged in manufacturing of precision components from stainless steel, titanium and high tensile material.
Memco caters to automotive, marine, industrial, industrial, instrumentation and engineering industry.
