JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Piramal Enterprises allots 17,585 equity shares under rights issue
Business Standard

Precision Camshafts acquires balance 5% stake in subsidiary- MEMCO Engineering

Capital Market 

Precision Camshafts has acquired remaining 5% Equity Shares in MEMCO Engineering, having registered office at F-5, Satpur MIDC, Nashik -422 005, Maharashtra.

Memco is engaged in manufacturing of precision components from stainless steel, titanium and high tensile material.

Memco caters to automotive, marine, industrial, industrial, instrumentation and engineering industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU