Sun Pharma to introduce Brivaracetam for epilepsy treatment in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that the company will introduce the complete range of Brivaracetam dosage forms at an affordable price for epilepsy treatment in India.

Sun Pharma's brand, Brevipil (Brivaracetam) tablet 25 mg/50 mg/75 mg/100 mg was launched in the market on Day-1 post patent expiry of innovator product (21 February 2021).

Brevipil oral solution (10 mg/ml) and injectable (10 mg/ml) will be available in the market over the next few weeks.

Brivaracetam is approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), as an adjunctive therapy in treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 16 years of age and older with epilepsy.

