Cochin Shipyard declared lowest bidder for Indian Navy contract worth Rs 10000 cr

For supply of Next Generation Missile Vessels

Cochin Shipyard announced that at the meeting held today at the Ministry of Defence, New Delhi, Cochin Shipyard (CSL) has been declared as L1 in the tender floated by the Indian Navy for construction of 6 nos. of Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) and the estimated total order value is around Rs. 10,000 crore.

The final announcement of the contract will be subject to the satisfactory completion of necessary formalities in this regard, which will be updated in due course.

