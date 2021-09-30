Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 819.5, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.67% in last one year as compared to a 54.81% jump in NIFTY and a 22.63% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 819.5, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17674.4. The Sensex is at 59327.15, down 0.14%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has gained around 3.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14404.95, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 824.95, up 1.81% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 61.67% in last one year as compared to a 54.81% jump in NIFTY and a 22.63% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 92.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)