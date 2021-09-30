TCS, MCX tieup to transform the exchange's core systems

The Multi Commodity Exchange India (MCX) has selected TCS as the technology solution provider for its growth and transformation journey.As part of Project Udaan, TCS will help MCX build a new technology core, transforming its trading as well as post-trade functions, to support its future growth and further strengthen its leadership position in the commodity derivatives market in India, TCS said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.
TCS will design and deploy a high-performance solution that integrates multiple systems to transform MCX's operations end to end. To enable high throughput trading, the solution uses the Deutsche Bse T7 trading platform from the Deutsche Bse Group.
Post-trade activities such as clearing, risk management, delivery and settlement will be transformed using TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure with its unique High Performance Transaction Manager (HpTM) deployed as microservices.
Further, TCS BaNCS' APIs and support for global messaging standards will enable easy integration with various participants, sub-systems and ecosystems.
Additionally, TCS will implement TCS BaNCS for Securities Trading for MCX's trading members, providing thema modern, fast, intuitive user interface and real time market data feed for trading and post trade activities.
"Increasing trading volumes, longer trading hours, new asset classes, and higher retail participation are driving forward thinking exchanges and market infrastructure institutions to accelerate their transformation. A large growing economy like India has immense future potential in Commodity markets. We are delighted to partner with MCX in building a future-proof platform to enable this growth. Our strong presence across the Indian markets, unique market know-how, intellectual property, and ability to put together a world class solution will help us play a pivotal role in helping MCX drive its transformation,said R Vivekanand, co-head, TCS Financial Solutions.
TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.
MCX, India's first listed exchange, is a commodity derivatives exchange that facilitates online trading of commodity derivatives transactions. The exchange, which started operations in November 2003, operates under the regulatory framework of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Shares of TCS were down 0.70% at Rs 3764.95. Shares of MCX were up 1.03% at Rs 1683.55.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU