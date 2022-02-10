Sundaram-Clayton slips after Q3 PAT contracts 37% YoY

-
Sundaram-Clayton fell 2.64% to Rs 4074.70 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 37% to Rs 127.32 crore despite an 8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,915.62 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
On the segmental front, Automotive components revenue was Rs 584.72 crore (up 13% YoY), Automotive Vehicles & Parts revenue was Rs 5,785.38 crore (up 6% YoY), Financial Services revenue was Rs 722.02 crore (up 23% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 7.78 crore in Q3 FY22.
Total expenditure rose by 10% YoY to Rs 6,566.49 crore during the quarter.
Sundaram-Clayton is part of the TVS Group. The company is a leading manufacturer of aluminium die-casting components. It supplies to major automotive OEMs and to component suppliers.
