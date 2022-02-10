Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

-
AIA Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 17519 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 16.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1036 shares
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 February 2022.
AIA Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 17519 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 16.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1036 shares. The stock slipped 0.20% to Rs.1,900.00. Volumes stood at 255 shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 38312 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3267 shares. The stock rose 0.26% to Rs.681.75. Volumes stood at 1034 shares in the last session.
Bayer CropScience Ltd registered volume of 5493 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 707 shares. The stock rose 0.10% to Rs.4,669.15. Volumes stood at 390 shares in the last session.
3M India Ltd registered volume of 1181 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock slipped 0.40% to Rs.24,002.75. Volumes stood at 162 shares in the last session.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd registered volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30627 shares. The stock slipped 1.23% to Rs.401.80. Volumes stood at 28105 shares in the last session.
