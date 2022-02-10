Aurobindo Pharma Q3 PAT tumbles 80% YoY to Rs 604 cr

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo Pharma slips on recalling products in US market
Aurobindo Pharma's arm Eugia receives USFDA nod for Cyclophosphamide Injection
Lupin signs first partnership agreement with Foncoo for China
Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary submits biosimilar filing with EMA
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session
-
Aurobindo Pharma's consolidated net profit slumped 79.5% to Rs 604.29 crore on a 5.7% decline in net sales to Rs 5,949.83 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) dropped 80.2% to Rs 793.78 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 4,005.40 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA (before forex and other income) skid 20.6% to Rs 1,016.30 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 1,280.70 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 16.9% in Q3 December 2021 from 21.1% in Q3 December 2020.
Research & Development (R&D) spend stood at Rs 393 crore, which was 6.6% of revenues. The pharmaceutical company received final approval for 4 ANDAs including 1 injectable product from the US-based drug regulator, USFDA.
On a consolidated basis, total formulations fell 12.1% to Rs 4,992.20 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against Rs 5,682.40 crore in Q3 December 2020. Formulation revenue for continuing operations for the quarter, accounted for 83.1% of total revenues.
Total Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) grew 48% to Rs 1,010 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 682.50 crore in Q3 FY21. In Q3 FY22, API business contributed 16.8% to the consolidated revenues. The company filed 2 DMFs with USFDA during the quarter. Gross sales slipped 5.7% to Rs 6,002.20 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 6,364.90 crore in Q3 FY21.
Commenting on the Q3 performance, K. Nithyananda Reddy, the vice-chairman and managing director (MD) of the company, said, "The quarter's performance was impacted by high input and freight costs, that weighed on profitability. However, our business was resilient in delivering steady revenues, led by API business benefitting from improved demand for our key products. We made progress in optimizing our working capital during the quarter that has strengthened our balance sheet further. We remain committed to resolve the regulatory issues affecting some of our facilities and are continuing to make steady progress in our complex generic product development plans. As a company, we are focused on executing on our key growth drivers to drive sustained improvement in profitability and enhance stakeholder value."
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rallied 3.86% to Rs 680.55 on BSE. Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU