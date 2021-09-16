Sunteck Realty to develop premium integrated residential township in Shahad

Sunteck Realty plans to develop a marquee ~50-acre land parcel at Shahad (Kalyan). The company would develop an aspirational luxury integrated residential township in this location, under the asset light JDA model with Amar Dye Chem Ltd.

This would be another exceptional acquisition by the company, establishing its presence in the Eastern suburbs of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The project is expected to generate a top line of around Rs 9,000 crore over the next 7-8 years, further strengthening the cash flow and the balance sheet of the company. While Sunteck Realty has a very strong portfolio in the Western suburbs of the MMR, this project addition will strengthen the company's portfolio in Eastern markets of the MMR as well.

