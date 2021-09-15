Rattanindia Enterprises welcomes Govt.'s PLI scheme for Drones

-
-
Rattanindia Enterprises welcomes the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the Govt. of India today. The PLI Scheme for the Drones and Drone components industry addresses the strategic, tactical and operational uses of this revolutionary technology. A product specific PLI scheme for drones with clear revenue targets and focus on domestic value addition is key to building capacity and making these key drivers of India's growth strategy.
As per the Govt. of India's press release, with this PLI scheme, Drone services (operations, logistics, data processing, traffic management etc.) is likely to grow to Rs 30,000 crore in next 3 years and generate over 5 lac jobs.
Drone sector is a key priority area for the government and has been given preferential treatment to promote the sector and help achieve the goal of making India a global drones hub by 2030.
Recently Rattanindia Enterprises had made strategic investment in US based drone company Matternet. Matternet has the most extensive drone logistics network worldwide. RattanIndia Enterprises has also announced incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake the drones business in India.
