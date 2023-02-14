JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Market ends higher
Business Standard

Supra Pacific Management Consultancy standalone net profit rises 262.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 137.11% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Management Consultancy rose 262.50% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 137.11% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.771.59 137 OPM %58.0952.20 -PBDT0.940.16 488 PBT0.570.10 470 NP0.290.08 263

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU