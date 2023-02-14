Supra Pacific Management Consultancy standalone net profit rises 262.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 137.11% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Management Consultancy rose 262.50% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 137.11% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.771.5958.0952.200.940.160.570.100.290.08

