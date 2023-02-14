Supra Pacific Management Consultancy standalone net profit rises 262.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Supra Trends reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Supra Pacific Management Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sun Pharma rises after Q2 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 2,262 cr
RCF rises after Q2 PAT zooms 122% YoY to Rs 262 cr
Ratnamani Metals rises on winning new orders worth Rs 262-cr
-
Sales rise 137.11% to Rs 3.77 croreNet profit of Supra Pacific Management Consultancy rose 262.50% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 137.11% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.771.59 137 OPM %58.0952.20 -PBDT0.940.16 488 PBT0.570.10 470 NP0.290.08 263
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU