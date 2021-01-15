Surat Municipal Corporation partners with ABB India for optimizing water system

Surat Municipal Corporation has partnered with ABB India to further roll out next generation technology and support its vision of delivering continuous water supply across the city of Surat with the 24/7 Water Supply Scheme. These latest investments follow the success of the phase one digitalization upgrade of the entire water system which took place in 2018.

Surat faces significant water demand from industrial sectors, with clusters of textile units consuming more than 450 million liters per day.

Accordingly, the city is addressing the critical issue of optimum water usage across domestic, commercial, and industrial consumption.

A digitally powered system boosted by safe and secure electrical distribution equipment from ABB India enables SMC to sustainably optimize the distribution of a critical natural resource like water across the city. A stable power supply also prevents water waste by identifying leaks through effective monitoring, while also supporting the supply of clean and uninterrupted water to one million residents across 38 sq km area.

ABB's electrification equipment such as air circuit breakers (ACB), moulded case circuit breakers (MCCB), miniature circuit breakers (MCBs), contactors, manual motor starters (MMS), overload relays (OLR), and pilot devices help reduce system downtime by providing steady and reliable power for the water management system to function efficiently.

In order to boost the existing and conventional infrastructure, ABB has also provided the municipal corporation with facilities like a Water Distribution Station, Elevated Storage Reservoir, Rising main line and distribution network line along with a remotely installed SCADA system to provide a comprehensive view of all the data assets.

ABB has partnered with SMC on this project with support from Shrirang Sales Corporation, one of the leading industrial groups in Gujarat. The collaboration of ABB's global technology solutions coupled with Shrirang Sales Corporation's local expertise, has played a critical role in making this project a reality.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)