Max India announces change in Managing Director

Max India announced that Mohit Talwar has relinquished the position of Managing Director of the Company after completion of his tenure on 14 January 2021.

He continues as a Non-Executive non independent Director of the Company effective 15 January 2021.

Further, Rajit Mehta has joined the Board as Managing Director of the Company effective 15 January 2021 for a term of five years.

