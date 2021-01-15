Burger King India allots 13.25 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Burger King India has allotted 13,25,039 equity shares of the face value of Rs.10 each on 14 January 2021 which shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing equity shares.

Subsequent to the allotment of equity shares as above, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will be Rs. 382,97,96,440/- representing 38,29,79,644 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

