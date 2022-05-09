Surya Roshni bags order worth Rs 53 crore from GAIL

Surya Roshni said that it has obtained orders amounting to Rs 53.06 crore from GAIL (India).

The order is for the supply of API- 5L Grade X 70 3LPE coated pipes. The order is to be executed within 8 months.

Surya Roshni is engaged in the manufacturing of lighting & consumer durables business like fans and home appliances. It also has a stronghold in the steel pipes & strips business. The company is the largest manufacturer of galvanized iron (GI) pipes in India and is the largest exporter of electrical resistance welding (ERW) pipes.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 27.20% to Rs 40.49 crore on a 28.65% rise in sales to Rs 2,030.30 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The scrip shed 1.62% to currently trade at Rs 404.95 on the BSE.

