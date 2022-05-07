Shipping Corp Q4 PAT Jumps 77% YoY to Rs 152 cr

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) posted a 77.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 152.16 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 85.76 crore registered in Q4 FY21.

Revenue from operations grew 50.2% to Rs 1,314.52 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 875.39 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax soared 98.2% to Rs 162.45crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Total expenses were up by 51.4% year on year to Rs 987.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

On full year basis, the Indian shipping company posted a 24.3% rise in net profit to Rs 865.22 crore on 34.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,994.93 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a dividend of Re 0.33 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

SCI is the largest Indian shipping company. It owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business; servicing both national and international trades.

As on 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 63.75% in SCI.

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India closed 3.11% lower at Rs 124.50 on Friday.

