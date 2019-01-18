Surya Roshni gains after winning order

rose 1.13% to Rs 245.50 at 13:45 IST on BSE after the company said it obtained an order for supply of LED street lights worth Rs 45.67 crore from

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 18 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 42.54 points, or 0.12% to 36,331.54.

On the BSE, 4521 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 247.95 and a low of Rs 240 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 522.35 on 9 February 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 185.05 on 10 December 2018.

said it obtained order for supplying LED street lights amounted to Rs 45.67 crore from (EESL) under all India SLNP (Street light National Program) through competitive

Net profit of rose 6.84% to Rs 25.15 crore on 22.76% rise in net sales to Rs 1394.80 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017.

Surya Roshni is a manufacturing company with business interests in steel pipes, lighting, fans and home appliances, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes.

