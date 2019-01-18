JUST IN
Vakrangee Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2019.

Vakrangee Ltd spiked 4.98% to Rs 50.55 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 3.98% to Rs 13.59. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd soared 3.72% to Rs 405.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14908 shares in the past one month.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd added 3.29% to Rs 34.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 2.72% to Rs 608.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2827 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 12:00 IST

