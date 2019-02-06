Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 12.06% to Rs 3.79 croreNet Loss of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.06% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.794.31 -12 OPM %-25.86-67.05 -PBDT-1.11-2.57 57 PBT-1.54-3.03 49 NP-1.54-3.03 49
