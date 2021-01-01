Sutlej Textiles and Industries receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Sutlej Textiles and Industries has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under:

1. CARE A; Stable (Single A; Outlook : Stable) for long term fund based loans from CARE A+; Stable (Single A Plus; Outlook : Stable);

2.

CARE A; Stable / CARE A1 (Single A; Outlook : Stable / A One) for fund based - long term / short term - cash credit / export packing credit / pre-shipment foreign currency facilities from CARE A+; Stable / Care A1+ (Single A Plus; Outlook: Stable / A One Plus); and

3. CARE A1 (A One) for non-fund based short term letters of credit / bank guarantee facilities and Commercial Papers from CARE A1+ (A One Plus).

