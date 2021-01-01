Steel Strips Wheels records 13% growth in Dec sales volumes

Steel Strips Wheels achieved December 2020 total wheel rim sales of 13.46 lakh compared to 11.94 lakh in December 2019 representing a growth of 13% YoY.

SSWL has achieved gross turnover of Rs 229.19 crore in December 2020 compared to 153.78 crore in December 2019, there by recording a growth of 49% YOY and achieved Net turnover of Rs.187.59 crore in December 2020 compared to Rs.127.03 crore in December 2019, recording a growth of 48%.

Alloy Wheel segment post highest ever sales in December 2020. Alloy wheel sales grew by 481% by volume.

Tractor segment sales grew by 69% in December 2020. Exports-segment volume rose by 2%.

