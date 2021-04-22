Suven Life Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Novartis India Ltd and TV18 Broadcast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2021.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd surged 17.69% to Rs 106.1 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd spiked 15.55% to Rs 50.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd soared 14.61% to Rs 4476.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11099 shares in the past one month.

Novartis India Ltd added 13.59% to Rs 670.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2833 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd jumped 11.62% to Rs 30.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

