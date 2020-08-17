Syncom Formulations (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.97 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.69% to Rs 29.24 croreNet profit of Syncom Formulations (India) remain constant at Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.69% to Rs 29.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.2453.84 -46 OPM %14.096.93 -PBDT4.995.09 -2 PBT3.994.09 -2 NP2.972.97 0
